Gov. Stitt says Operation SAFE is complete in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt said Operation SAFE is complete after two weeks.

Operation SAFE was an initiative to remove homeless encampments from state property in Tulsa.

The move came with pushback from local non-profits and officials who say they were already bettering the homelessness problem in a respectful way.

Proponents of the mission said the homeless issue was making neighbors feel unsafe and hurting business in the city.

Stitt said Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers cleared 64 sites and disposed of 1.97 million pounds of belongings and trash.

"OHP completed its work in Tulsa under Operation SAFE. They completed this work with the most courtesy and professionalism," said Stitt. "In 14 days, OHP cleared 64 sites and disposed of 1.97 million pounds of debris. Now, it is up to Mayor Nichols and Tulsa officials to ensure state and local laws are enforced and camps are not reestablished. OHP will continue to monitor state property and will return to enforce state law if necessary."

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols was among those criticizing the governor's move:

