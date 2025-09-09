TULSA, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt's office says despite deploying state troopers to vacate homeless people from state property in Tulsa in the first five days of Operation SAFE, no arrests have been made and one person has gotten treatment they were offered.

However, the governor's office has not released a public disclosure of cost for the emergency declaration.



Both 2 News sent emails to the governor's public affairs staff on Sept. 9 asking for transparency to the operation's finances as per the Open Records Act, citing public interest.

How much is Operation SAFE costing? The governor's office isn't saying

2 News specifically asked what’s changed in state budgets to allow for the operation, and what the projected costs are, since Gov. Stitt hasn’t laid out a definite end date.

Stitt’s deputy general counsel requested more info during the same afternoon, but 2 News pointed out that’s not necessary under the law.

“It was a tough week for mental health providers last week and the week before, hearing the cuts, and then hearing about Operation SAFE,” Mental Health Association of Oklahoma (MHAOK) CEO Carrie Blumert said.

Blumert argues the entire operation is not necessary, especially when just days before, NonDoc reported $40 million in service contracts were cut by Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) to mental health providers like hers.



“It is less expensive than putting someone in prison for a year, or having them go in and out of the emergency room," Blumert said. "It's also more humane to provide someone with a stable place to live and help them become independent and get back on their feet.”

Blumert said of the 300 service contracts cut by ODMHSAS, many directly served the unhoused to transition elsewhere instead of sweeping encampments outright.

“The approach of the governor is simply moving the problem to another corner," she said. "It's not actually solving the root issue. It's not connecting people with, you know, supportive housing. It's just kicking them off of state property, and either taking them to jail, or letting them set up camp on another street corner."

Blumert told 2 News MHAOK encourages the public to reach out to its Mental Health Assistance Center at 918-585-1213 or 405-943-3700 if OHP activity is spotted removing homeless people from a location. She said a mental health specialist would be dispatched to that location to assist the person if alerted in time.

2 News has filed open records requests and will update as it learns more details behind the state's expenses in Operation SAFE.

