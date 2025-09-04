Stitt shares plan to use OHP to clear homeless camps in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt is putting Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers to work in Tulsa, issuing warnings to homeless people.

He's calling it Operation SAFE (Swift Action for Families Everywhere).

Stitt says Mayor Monroe Nichols and Tulsa leadership "haven't met the level of action needed to keep neighborhoods safe."

“Tulsa is a beautiful city. I lived there for years. But today, everybody can see the disaster it’s turning into— homeless people on every corner, trash piling up, and Oklahoma families are being forced to live in fear," Stitt said.

Stitt says OHP has the legal authority to target state-owned property, including underpasses, highways, state buildings, and other state-controlled land.

He said he's had numerous conversations with Nichols over recent weeks, telling him to get control of the situation, but claims progress has fallen short of Tulsa residents' expectations.

This comes amid a push from the Governor and the Department of Public Safety to stop OHP troopers from responding to crashes on highways in Tulsa, claiming Tulsa police have the resources to handle those crashes.

Mayor Nichols responded with this statement:

"First of all, Kevin Stitt has shown himself again to be an unserious person. When I took office, I inherited a homelessness crisis largely unaddressed by anyone in public office, including our two-term governor, who disbanded the interagency council on homelessness, which had a crippling impact on service providers, leading to what we have today. Instead of spending my time engaging in activities that won't reduce homelessness, I have created the Safe Move Initiative, which aims to get hundreds of people off the streets for good, rather than simply shifting the problem elsewhere. We have a goal to end homelessness by 2030, and we're on the pathway to doing that. I'm going to continue doing the job I was elected to do, and I am not interested in being lectured by someone who has proven time and time again that he only cares to intervene to score political points.



"As background on two separate areas, crime is down in all categories, and homelessness, which grew by over 20% the year before I took office, grew by only 4% this year. We have a long way to go, but we are making progress and will continue to do so. I will not be distracted or deterred from doing what we know is necessary to end this crisis in Tulsa."

In a press release, Stitt's office said OHP issued warnings and ODOT began posting notices at encampments over the last 24 hours.

If OHP encounters an undocumented immigrant during the operation, they will be turned over to ICE, the press release said.

Under the Governor’s direction, troopers are offering homeless individuals two options:



A ride to a treatment or housing facility. A ride to jail and face prosecution if they refuse help and continue breaking the law.

OHP sent this statement: “Under the Governor’s direction, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is carrying out Operation SAFE to restore order and enforce state law on state-owned property in Tulsa. Our Troopers are working professionally and firmly— issuing clear warnings, offering individuals a path to treatment or housing, and making arrests when laws are being broken. Troopers will ensure the public and their property are protected and ensure that our highways and underpasses are not overrun by encampments that endanger everyone. We are proud to carry out Governor Stitt's operation and put public safety first.”

