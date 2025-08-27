ILLEGAL: Oklahoma AG said OHP's reallocation plan cannot go through

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond held a news conference in Oklahoma City about a 'pressing public safety issue.'

2 News Anchor Erin Christy is at that news conference and said Drummond said it is illegal for OHP to eliminate Tulsa and OKC metro areas from their patrols.

Drummond OHP is bound by law to continue serving the state’s major metropolitan areas and does not have the authority to carry out its stated plan to abandon interstates in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Del City, Edmond, Midwest City, Moore, and Norman.

“The most fundamental function of government is to provide public safety for its citizens,” Drummond said. “The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is vested with primary law enforcement authority on our interstates, and that authority imposes a mandatory duty. I will not allow Gov. Stitt or OHP leadership to put Oklahoma citizens at risk by refusing to patrol our most densely populated areas.”

State Sen. Mark Mann requested Drummond's opinion after the OHP announcement.

Drummond said Title 47, section 2-117(D)(2) of Oklahoma statute makes clear that the “Oklahoma Highway Patrol Division shall have primary law enforcement authority respecting traffic-related offenses upon the [Interstates]” and is “to investigate and report traffic collisions on all [Interstates].”

While Drummond said there is an increased need for more resources in rural Oklahoma to ensure the coverage and service Oklahomans expect from OHP.

“More to the point, this office concludes that the OHP’s ‘primary law enforcement authority respecting traffic-related offenses’ on Oklahoma’s Interstates is a mandatory duty that cannot be abdicated in favor of local law enforcement, either in urban or rural areas.”

"I greatly appreciate the law enforcement leaders from these areas because they are deeply committed to protecting and serving,” he said. “I am proud to collaborate with such fine public servants and partner with them to advance public safety in their communities," said Drummond.

By contrast, Drummond said no one in OHP leadership or the Department of Public Safety consulted with him about their plans to eliminate metropolitan patrols. He said he remains willing to work with them to ensure they fulfill their legal duty and provide the highest level of protection possible for Oklahomans.

“As the chief law enforcement officer in the state, my highest priority is public safety,” Drummond said. “I will gladly work with Secretary Everest and OHP leadership to establish a plan that complies with the law and protects all four million Oklahomans.”

READ the full decision.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols is in favor of the AG's opinion:

"I am grateful for the Attorney General’s opinion regarding the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which affirms what we’ve said all along - Tulsa needs the full support of our State partners to help keep our community safe. OHP plays an important role in public safety across our city, and this decision ensures that partnership will continue. I look forward to working closely with the Governor, the Attorney General, and OHP to strengthen our public safety efforts moving forward."

2 News broke down what the proposed changes would mean for Tulsans:

