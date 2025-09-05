'We can't incarcerate ourselves out of homelessness': Officials react to Governor's "Operation SAFE"

TULSA, Okla. — A day after Governor Kevin Stitt enacted "Operation SAFE", or "Swift Action for Families Everywhere," city leaders and officials say this won't solve the homeless issue in Green Country.

The plan enlists the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to remove homeless encampments from state-owned property in Tulsa. Troopers are giving people two options: either get a ride to a treatment or housing facility, or a ride to jail. 2 News saw OHP clearing out camps around downtown Tulsa throughout the afternoon.

"So what happens if someone gets told to move on, and they just move to somewhere else?"

Steven Whitaker, CEO of John 3:16 Mission, asks a question on many people's minds. He tells 2 News that, while something needs to be done to fix homelessness, this wasn't the right path.

"Well I'm concerned that there wasn't any intentionality of creating margin, moving people through the system," Whitaker said.

He's not the only one who is concerned.

"I think we're missing the point in all of this," Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said. "We can't incarcerate ourselves out of homelessness."

Regalado told 2 News the jail is already near capacity, and that this order would make matters worse.

"Yes, you can arrest them and get them off the streets, but they're going to come right back out," Regalado said. "And they're not going to get the treatment that they need."

OHP sent a long statement after the first day of Operation SAFE:

"Today, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, in partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, is continuing Operation Safe by addressing homeless encampments on state property. Many individuals have already moved on with the help of resources offered during this process, cooperating fully with our troopers. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Some of the people we’ve spoken with have lived on state property for more than 10 years, making relocation especially difficult. We recognize these challenges and are working with nonprofit organizations to connect individuals with the support and resources they need. While the overall impact on the homeless population may be small, our primary goal is the safety of those who camp just yards from highway traffic or cross highways on foot.



While this mission is carried out with compassion, the risks posed by these encampments are significant. We’ve observed environmental hazards near public waterways, fires set close to structures and vegetation, and drug paraphernalia left behind. Drug use is never safe, and it is particularly dangerous near active highway traffic.



Our mission in this operation is simply safety." Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Whitaker tells 2 News that despite the lack of arrests, another problem still exists.

"When they're moving folks out of encampments, they go somewhere," Whitaker said. "So when you have a shelter, which we do, that's over capacity on the norm, adding folks to that adds compression."

Sheriff Regalado says everybody would love a quick fix to the homelessness crisis, but that's not realistic.

"We've dropped the ball on mental health," Regalado said. "The fact is, until we put treatment first and get the facilities needed for that, long-term, short-term, we're going to continue spinning the wheel and having these issues for a long time to come."

The Tulsa Day Center released a statement in response to the cleanups today.

We recognize Governor Stitt has the authority to deploy troopers through Operation SAFE, but actions like these often bring unintended consequences—pushing unsheltered individuals onto private property, into parks, downtown businesses, and public spaces.



Shelters are currently at capacity, and options are limited. There are appropriate and effective ways to address encampments, and we are working closely with the City of Tulsa and service providers to create long-term, humane solutions.



At the Tulsa Day Center, we remain steadfast in our commitment to:

Serving 250+ people daily in our day shelter

Providing night shelter for 85+ individuals

Meeting basic needs—hygiene, clothing, and meals

Offering medical care through our on-site clinic

Rehousing over 240 people this year through Rapid Re-Housing

Connecting people to mental health and addiction support

Advocating for long-term solutions



We will continue to work with partners across Tulsa to care for our unhoused neighbors with dignity, compassion, and purpose, and we hope legislators will join with us in this effort. Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless

