TULSA, Okla. — A designated "pet food pantry" in south Tulsa usually stores hundreds of pounds of pet food for any owner on hard times still trying to feed the important critters in their life. Instead, the non-profit in charge of it finds itself on hard times from a lack of donations and skyrocketing demand.

"A lot of people want to (say), 'I have to give up my pet because I can't afford to feed it,' Oklahoma Alliance for Animals board member Jan Lavender told 2 News.

WATCH: Bone dry: Oklahoma Alliance for Animals pet food pantry empty

"So if it's a matter of giving them a bag of dog food and keeping (their pet) in their home where they're loved…if you can keep them in a home, we want to keep them in a home."



However, the alliance announced on social media Oct. 22 it had depleted its supply.

"I think now it's getting worse," Lavender said of the recent shortage. "The economy is bad. Food prices are high. People are even having a hard time feeding themselves."

Between those factors, cooling temperatures, and the ongoing government shutdown, OAA expects no end in sight to the demand from owners and their own rescue dogs.



The non-profit asks for monetary and Amazon food donations.

"I mean, some people get on a bus or three different buses to get here to get food," Lavender said. "So you know they love their pet and they're trying to do right by their pets."

