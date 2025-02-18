Keeping pets safe in winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — In extreme winter weather, keeping pets safe is of the utmost importance.

2 News Oklahoma’s Douglas Braff spoke with a veterinarian and an animal group for advice on keeping pets out of harm’s way.

“Animals can freeze to death in weather like this,” Mindy Tiner, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals’ executive director, told 2 News.

2 News Oklahoma

“We hear a lot of people say, ‘Oh, you know, my dog is used to this.’ No Oklahoma dogs are used to this,” she added.

Keeping pets safe in the cold

When asked what he would say is the most common mistake people make when it comes to their pets in winter weather, veterinarian Chet Thomas replied, “Just not having the exertional ability, 'cause they're not used to being out in the extremes. Same thing happens in the summertime when it gets really, really hot.”

2 News Oklahoma

Thomas told 2 News that owners should make sure their pets aren’t outside for long and that they get frequent breaks. Since pets use much more energy in extreme temperatures, he said to feed them a bit extra.

But if you take your furry friend for a walk, he said, “Sand and salt on the roads, that end up causing irritation on the foot pads on dogs. So, you wanna wipe their feet off when they come back home when you do take them on walks.”

Thomas also said, “When we have extremes like this, make sure they have some bedding available.”

For owners with any pets sleeping outside, the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is giving out straw for free so that they can build some straw beds. To fill a crate or doghouse with straw properly, stuff it very full so that the pet can burrow itself inside.

2 News Oklahoma

However, pets sleeping outside is strongly cautioned against.

“The first thing that we tell everyone is they need to come inside. It's too cold,” Tiner said. “Legally they have to be inside once the temperature hits 25 [degrees Fahrenheit] or if there's a wind chill warning.”

Oklahoma Alliance for Animals

Oklahoma Alliance for Animals

Tiner emphasized that pets need access to fresh water, adding that owners need to ensure the water doesn’t freeze. She recommended using a plastic bowl instead of metal.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

