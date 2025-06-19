New race massacre victim identified in 1921 Graves Investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Archaeologists have officially identified a new victim of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre through the Graves Investigation and have been able to put a face to a name in their work.

“They’re helping create a clearer picture of what happened in 1921,” said Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols.

It’s the ultimate goal of the 1921 Graves Investigation as city leaders unveil new findings during their search.

We have 5 individuals at Oaklawn Cemetery who are victims of multiple gunshot wounds,” said Mayor Nichols.

Archaeologists say those gunshot wounds came from several different types of guns. It’s paints an unfortunate picture of what happened during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Archaeologist Dr. Kary Stackelbeck says the caskets also give them a better idea of how the victims were treated.

“When we see individuals who have been crammed into a casket that is too small for his stature, they had to adjust the orientation of his body in order to make him fit that does not speak to respectful kind of treatment,” said Dr. Kary Stackelbeck. “That speaks to a situation of some kind of expediency.”

While we’re getting a picture of what happened 104 years ago, we’re also getting our first look at a man identified through DNA during this Graves Investigation.

Right now, they don’t know how George Melvin Gillispie died but they say it’s between 1920 and 1924.

“This is impactful because it’s the first time we’ve been able to put a face to a name,” said Mayor Nichols.

We also learned the name of the second confirmed victim of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre through this search, James Goings.

These are letters family members wrote listing his death day as June 1, 1921 and the cause “race riots” in Tulsa.

Archaeologists say Goings is definitely a victim of the massacre but they’re working to identify family members who can provide DNA to see if he’s connected to one of the burials at Oaklawn Cemetery.

2 News brought you an exclusive interview last year, with the family of the first confirmed victim of the massacre during this search, CL Daniel.

“What this tells us is that we’re in the right spot and we’re getting closer and closer to the truth,” said Mayor Nichols.

For Race Massacre descendant Brenda Nails Alford, she says this work is vital for the families whose loved ones were killed.

“To give other families the opportunity to memorialize and respect their families in the way they so deserve, the respect that they did not receive when they passed away in some situations, we definitely want to give them that opportunity,” said Brenda Nails Alford.

Mayor Nichols included a $1 million budget proposal to continue the work at Oaklawn Cemetery.

