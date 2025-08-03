Broken Arrow police shoot suspect during traffic stop

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police said a person had been shot during an altercation with an officer during a traffic stop near Aspen and Albany the evening of August 8.

In a social media post, Broken Arrow police said the traffic stop happened about 4:15 p.m. on August 8. They said there was an altercation, during which the officer discharged their firearm.

The post said the man who was shot was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The post said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

