Broken Arrow police shoot suspect during traffic stop

Posted
and last updated

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police said a person had been shot during an altercation with an officer during a traffic stop near Aspen and Albany the evening of August 8.

In a social media post, Broken Arrow police said the traffic stop happened about 4:15 p.m. on August 8. They said there was an altercation, during which the officer discharged their firearm.

The post said the man who was shot was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The post said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

