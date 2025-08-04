Man recounts travels around the world honoring Oklahoma veterans from Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — In 2009, Michael Beach traveled around the world and placed rose rocks on the graves of veterans from Collinsville killed in World War I and World War II. On August 3, he held a ceremony where he went into detail about his somber journey at Meadowcreek United Methodist Church in Collinsville.

Beach said they deserve to rest with a piece of Oklahoma. Six heroes, buried at American military cemeteries in places like Rome, Belgium, and the United Kingdom.

Beach said this was what Oklahomans were all about.

"Being an Oklahoman, you're just giving of yourself, and thinking of others before thinking of yourself," said Beach.

KJRH

Beach told 2 News he chose the rose rock because it's the state's official rock. He said he wanted the fallen to rest with the petals of their home state. Mike Henley is the cousin of Joe Keith, who died in World War II.

"If other people had the opportunity to know about it they would like to hear more from him and thank him for what he's doing," said Henley.

Beach added that despite his challenging adventure, he pushed on.

"If they can do what they had to do for their nation and for other nations to have freedom… no, I cannot quit," said Beach.

2 News asked Beach what emotions he felt when he finished his journey.

"Relief, anxiety, I mean, just everything," said Beach.

