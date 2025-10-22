Teen at Tulsa Boys' Home finds strength while mourning friend's loss

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A 17-year-old boy died by suicide on Oct. 21 at the Tulsa Boys' Home after taking an off-duty police officer's weapon during an archery class.

The teenager grabbed the officer's gun from its holster and shot himself during the class, according to police. The officer was volunteering his time to teach archery to the young men at the facility.

The tragedy has devastated friends and families connected to the Boys' Home, including Wyatt Park, who was friends with the victim. His mother, Heather Park, described the difficulty of helping her son process the loss.

"It was very hard for us to try and explain the situation to him and to explain depression and things like that to someone his age," Park said. "He just doesn't understand the thought processes that go into these things."

Wyatt has been struggling to understand why his friend made that choice.

"All he kept saying was I don't understand. He seemed happy," Park said. "He just continued to cry and kept repeating that he didn't understand why he made the choice that he made."

Park emphasized that the tragedy has affected everyone involved, including the volunteer officer.

"For these officers to come out and donate their time and teach these things to these boys is a phenomenal thing and I don't think he did anything wrong," Park said.

Despite criticism on social media, Park continues to support the Tulsa Boys' Home and its mission.

"It's not fair to the Tulsa Boys Home. They are phenomenal facility," Park said. "They have done nothing but help us in our situation and what we are going through. The staff there goes above and beyond with these kids."

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation and will not be releasing the victim's name because he was a minor in DHS custody.

As the community grieves, Park offered her condolences to the victim's family.

"I'm so sorry. I can't even imagine what they're going through," Park said. "It's an absolute tragedy and my heart breaks for them and I cannot imagine what they're going through. I just pray for them and hope that they can find some peace."

If you or someone you know is struggling, there are resources to help. You can call or text the 988 hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

