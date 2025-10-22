Nearly 50 Oklahoma National Guard soldiers deploy to Middle East

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma National Guard military police unit deployed on Oct. 21 to the Middle East.

The soldiers left from the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mustang. They're now headed to Fort Bliss, Texas to complete additional training before heading overseas.

The soldiers are being deployed to support Operation Spartan Shield, a U.S. military operation in U.S. Central Command’s area of operations.

“You embody the very best of our organization,” said Lt. Col. Samantha Pearce, commander of the 345th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. “Your dedication, courage and commitment to serve are what define our unit.”

They are expected to return in Fall 2026.

“I’m so proud of everything you’ve done and for everything you’re about to do,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “Stay alert and stay ready. Thank you, Soldiers, and thank you to the family members for supporting them.”

