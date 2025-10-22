'Deeply concerned': Local org., lawmakers react to possible SNAP suspension

TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 685,000 Oklahomans who rely on SNAP benefits to buy food monthly could face a crisis as the government shutdown remains gridlocked.

The United States Department of Agriculture announced the possible suspension of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program if Congress doesn't approve a 2026 budget agreement by November 1.

Oklahoma families could be directly impacted by the pause in services.

Area organizations like the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma said they are working on plans to make sure no one goes hungry, but they'll need help from the community and their partners to make that happen.

“The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is deeply concerned about the impact the government shutdown will have on families who rely on food assistance. With federal funding for SNAP ending November 1, we are preparing with our partners to meet the rising need and asking the community to help ensure no one in eastern Oklahoma goes hungry,” said Jeff Marlow, the President and CEO of the food bank.

Hunger Free Oklahoma warns there will be economic fallout as roughly $100 million is supplied monthly to Oklahomans and won't go back into local stores.

The organization said the cycle of funds will be halted, causing a disproportionate impact on rural and food-insecure areas.

Hunger Free Oklahoma said it's already struggling to stock shelves, so with an increase in visitors possible, food support resources could face a bigger crisis.

State Representatives Daniel Pae and Emily Gise lead the Oklahoma House Human Services Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee. In the interim, they said they're closely working with federal partners to find state-level solutions to help during the possible suspension.

The Department of Human Services says benefits will continue through October 31.

Users need to plan on not having the supplemental funds, even if they believe some may roll over.

SNAP users are asked to lock their EBT card when not in use to protect themselves from fraud because any lost funds won't be refunded.

Local organizations ask for the community's help gathering food donations in anticipation of the benefit suspension.

If you would like to donate to the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma or Hunger Free Oklahoma, click on the organization names.

Lawmakers are reacting to the possible SNAP suspension.

House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow:

It’s deeply frustrating that gridlock in Washington, driven by Senator Chuck Schumer and the majority of Senate Democrats’ unwillingness to act, is putting critical programs like SNAP at risk. Oklahoma families shouldn’t have to pay the price for partisan inaction. The Oklahoma House remains focused on protecting our citizens and ensuring families, seniors and children have access to the support they need, regardless of what happens in D.C.

Leader of the Oklahoma House Human Services Appropriations and Subcommittee Representative Daniel Pae, R-Lawton:

We understand how critical SNAP benefits are for Oklahoma families, seniors and children. No family should have to worry about putting food on the table because of uncertainty in Washington. The House is committed to working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure Oklahoma families have the support they need.

Leader of the Oklahoma House Human Services Appropriations and Subcommittee Representative Emily Gise, R-Oklahoma City:

So many Oklahoma families are already doing everything they can to stretch each dollar, and the threat of losing access to food assistance is deeply unsettling. While we continue to push for solutions at the state and federal level, we also know the strength of our communities lies in how we show up for one another. If you’re in a position to give or volunteer, reach out to your local food banks and community organizations. This is a time that calls for compassion and unity, not politics.

State Representative John Waldron, D-Tulsa:

Oklahoma families are going to suffer because the Republican controlled federal government won’t compromise. This will be a hard Thanksgiving unless we learn to compromise. I’m calling on our state’s federal delegation to come up with a deal that protects essential services for working families.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

