SEE A NEED, MEET IT: North Tulsa grocery store celebrates three years

TULSA, Okla. — Before Oasis Fresh Market opened, North Tulsa could have been considered a food desert. Since 2021, the community has had consistent access to affordable food.

For as long as he can remember, Aaron Johnson has been on a mission to help people. As the owner of Oasis, Johnson said it's his mission to ensure underserved communities everywhere are fed.

"For us, you see a need and meet it, find a herd and heal it," he said. "We believe that people, everyone, no matter where you live, no matter what you look like, no matter your race, you deserve access to fresh and healthy foods."

Johnson said the last grocery store in North Tulsa had closed 14 years prior to him opening Oasis.

“In North Tulsa alone, people are dying 11 years faster. And so, if that’s not a wakeup call for at least our community and communities alike, we’ve got to begin to take greater steps to solving that need and meeting people where they’re at."

He has made it a mission to solve that problem not only in Green Country but wherever else the need for food exists.

Oasis has been life changing for many residents in the north part of town.

Marnicka Kemp has lived in North Tulsa her whole life and said it's been a challenge she can't even put into words not having a grocery store close by. But the last three years with Oasis right in her neighborhood have made it that much easier to provide for her family.

"We have nothing on this side of town. We really don't have anything, so having something is special," said Kemp. “I don’t have a car right now, so like going across town was like sometimes very hard with trying to fill my house up with groceries. So, it’s exciting to be able to come this close to a store and get everything I need.”

Neighbors and Tulsa area partners gathered to celebrate the store and share resources as they marked the three-year milestone.

For Johnson, he said it's all about helping the people who need an 'oasis.'

“That’s why we picked the name because it means refuge, safe place, shelter, and we want to do that, and we will do that and continue to do that, not just in North Tulsa, but in communities across the country."

Oasis Fresh Market, Johnson said, is so much more than just a place to get a week's worth of groceries. It's about equipping people for life.

