TIMELINE: Investigation into Nex Benedict's death

OWASSO, Okla. — The death of Nex Benedict sparked outrage and confusion nationwide as facts are revealed.

2 News is working to independently verify and report developing facts — separate from rumors circulating online. As with any investigation, reports take time, and facts surrounding the case can develop and change.

Early reports on the death of Nex Benedict used the gender identity and pronouns provided by the family and law enforcement. In the following weeks, new information surfaced. Once we verified the appropriate gender identity and preferred pronouns, 2 News corrected all previous articles.

Some videos in this article use the initial reported pronouns and gender identity as provided to us at the time of the reporting. 2 News felt this timeline is necessary to show how the investigation developed from the day Nex passed.

Vigils are being held nationwide. If you want to participate 2 News created a list of some of the locations, times and dates.

Feb. 8:

The mother of an Owasso student called 2 News and said her daughter's best friend was involved in a fight on Feb. 7 and died the next day. After getting phone calls the Owasso Police Department released the following information:

On Wednesday, February 7th at approximately 3:30PM Owasso Police were summoned to Bailey Medical Center in Owasso by the parent of a 16yo female student of the Owasso High School. Upon officers arrival, the parent wanted to report that the student had been involved in a physical altercation at the High School prior to the end of school that day. No report of the fight was made to Owasso Police prior to the notification at the hospital. Information was taken by a School Resource Officer who responded to the hospital.



Today, Thursday, February 8th, 2024 Owasso Police were made aware that the juvenile was rushed back to a hospital this evening where she was pronounced dead. It is not known at this time if this latest medical incident is related to the previous incident or not. A thorough investigation is being conducted by Owasso Police Detectives, and at this time no further information is being released, as this is an active investigation. The Owasso Police Department offers our condolences to the family, friends, fellow students and loved ones of the deceased student.

Crews headed to the Owasso Police Department immediately to learn more:

16-Year-Old Owasso Student Dies

Owasso Public Schools also released a statement that night:

The Owasso Police Department has notified district leaders of the death of an Owasso High School student. The student's name and cause of death have not yet been made public. As this is an active police investigation, we will have no additional comment at this time. Further inquiries should be directed to the Owasso Police Department.



The district will have additional counselors at the school to provide support to students and staff beginning on Friday.

Feb. 9:

Senior Reporter Justin Ayer spoke with the mother who called in the tip. She claimed to be the mother of the victim's best friend, she asked to avoid using her name:

Owasso 16 year-old dies day after fight

Local agencies that specialize in grief counseling and mental health gave a closer look at how schools manage the loss of a student.

Talking to students, young children about trauma and tragedy

2 News reached out daily to Owasso Public Schools and the Owasso Police Department.

Feb. 15:

2 News Senior Reporter Justin Ayer attended funeral services for Nex Benedict and talked to family and friends about the mark they made on the community. This was the first time the student's name was confirmed.

On this day the name used at the funeral, provided by family, law enforcement and the GoFundMe was Nex's birth name.

Sue Benedict said Nex was an animal lover - especially with pet Zeus, the cat. Her family said Nex loved to cook and often made up her own recipes. They were also a straight-A student.



Police investigating 16-year-old Owasso student's death

Feb. 16:

Professionals shared the impact of bullying in Oklahoma and its impact on teens.

Bullying Remains Problem in Schools

Feb. 19:

Stories about Nex's death started going viral on social media. This was the first widespread use of Nex as Benedict's name. 2 News discussed where to go and how to confirm gender identity and pronouns.

Feb. 20:

With the growing concern over misgendering and deadnaming Nex, 2 News placed a disclaimer in all stories and changed references to gender neutral terms.

*There are conflicting comments on Benedict's gender identity and pronouns. Out of respect for the victim, 2 News avoided gendered language outside of quotes from friends and family. The full name, Dagny Benedict, is being used because that's how the family and obituary identified the victim.*

Sue Benedict later released this statement on Nex's GoFundMe page.

We at this time are thankful for the ongoing support and did not expect the love from everyone. We are sorry for not using their name correctly and as parents we were still learning the correct forms. Please do not judge us as Nex was judged, please do not bully us for our ignorance on the subject. Nex gave us that respect and we are sorry in our grief that we overlooked them. I lost my child, the headstone will have correct name of their choice. The rest of monies will go to other children dealing with the right to be who they feel they are, in Nex Benedict’s name. God bless.

Following this all references to were changed to use Nex's chosen name and pronouns.

Due to the timing of the statement a prerecorded package that aired had one instance where Nex's birth name was referenced. It was corrected for all future shows.

What we know about the death of 16-year-old Owasso student

Before Sue Benedict's statement, both the Owasso Police Department and Owasso Public Schools sent updated information.

Here is OPD's statement:

Here is the school's statement:

Owasso Public Schools has cooperated fully with the investigation by the Owasso Police Department surrounding the death of a high school student on February 8, 2024. The district has limited its statements on the matter to this point due to the on-going investigation in an effort to not disrupt police, and out of respect and for the confidentiality for all involved.



However, the speculation and misinformation surrounding the case has intensified in recent days. While there will still be pieces of information that the district will never be able to share due to federal privacy laws, we are reaching out to you today to address some of that misinformation, particularly statements that call into question the district’s commitment to student safety & security. We understand the importance of ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all students and know that the information below doesn’t change the facts that a fight occurred on school grounds and a student passed away the next day.



We have worked with police to ensure that the information provided below will not disrupt their investigation.



On the afternoon of Wednesday, February 7, 2024, a physical altercation occurred in a restroom at the Owasso High School West Campus.



Students were in the restroom for less than two (2) minutes and the physical altercation was broken up by other students who were present in the restroom at the time, along with a staff member who was supervising outside of the restroom.



Once the altercation was broken up, all students involved in the altercation walked under their own power to the assistant principal’s office and nurse’s office.



District administrators began taking statements from the students present in the restroom and began contacting parents/guardians of the students involved in the physical altercation.



Following district protocols, each of the students involved in the altercation was given a health assessment by a district registered nurse. Per district protocols, students needing further support are transported to a medical facility either by ambulance or by a parent/guardian, depending on the severity of the injuries and preference of the parent/guardian.



While it was determined that ambulance service was not required, out of an abundance of caution, it was recommended to one parent that their student visit a medical facility for further examination.



Per district protocols, the parents/guardians of students involved in a physical altercation are notified and informed of the option to file a police report should they choose. Should they choose to file a police report, school resource officers are made available to the parents/guardians either at that time or they can schedule an appointment, if they choose, at a later date. These practices were followed during this incident.



Physical altercations between students are unacceptable. Any student/s engaging in such action, jeopardizing the safety of others, will receive disciplinary consequences. These consequences can include out of school suspension for first offense. Due to federal privacy laws, we are unable to disclose the exact nature of disciplinary action taken against any student. That information can only be given to the parents/guardians of the student being disciplined. Any notion that the district has ignored disciplinary action toward those involved is simply untrue.



Additional counseling services were provided to students at the high school on Friday, February 9, and continue to be available for all students & staff.



We understand that for many, additional questions remain, however these are the facts that we are able to communicate at this juncture. We will continue to cooperate fully with the Owasso Police Department’s investigation.



The loss of a student, a member of the Ram Family and the Owasso community, is devastating. We recognize the impact that this event has had on the entire school community and it is our priority to foster an environment where everyone feels heard, supported, and safe. If there is ever a concern about student safety or well-being, please reach out to a teacher, counselor or principal at your child’s school. As we continue to mourn the loss of this student, our hearts go out to their family and they will continue to be in our prayers. We are here to support them and everyone who has been affected by this situation.

Continued conversations in the newsroom discussed how to follow the story as roadblocks and misinformation presented itself. These conversations were a team effort with everyone from entry level to managers presenting and discussing ideas.

Feb. 21:

An in-depth look at the timeline in this case, highlighted what information is confirmed and what still needed answers.

Area crisis centers received an influx of calls after Nex' death.

Crisis Hotline Calls on the Rise

In a statement on Feb. 21, the Owasso Police Department said preliminary findings from the medical examiner's office showed Nex Benedict did not die due to trauma.

OPD: Trauma Not Cause of Death of 16YO Nex

Here is the statement from OPD:

The police also provided a closer look at what they uncovered in their investigation at that point. OPD said police conducted interviews with staff and students at the school over the span of two weeks.

Once the interviews and toxicology report are completed, police said they will recommend charges, if any, to the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office.

Benedict Family Releases New Statement

Sue Benedict's lawyers sent a statement from the family to 2 News after that release from the school:

Biby Law Firm

New Details Emerge in Nex Benedict Death

Feb. 22:

As the information from law enforcement and the school became more limited, focus turned to the community and vigils planned to honor Nex.

The organizer of a vigil being held for the Owasso community on Feb. 25 shared her motivation for the event:

Community hosting candlelight vigils for Nex Benedict

State officials released statements on Nex's death and the investigation.



Here is Stitt's statement:

Sarah and I are saddened to learn of the death of Nex Benedict, and our hearts go out to Nex’s family, classmates, and the Owasso community. The death of any child in an Oklahoma school is a tragedy— and bullies must be held accountable.



As we await the results of the investigation, I urge Owasso Police and Owasso Public Schools to be forthcoming and transparent with the public.

Here is Walters' comment:

Walters addresses Benedict death, commends TPS

Feb. 23:

2 News worked to learn more information and ask clarifying questions to authorities and obtained the search warrant issued to the school a few days after the fight. The warrant provided details into the initial steps followed at the beginning of the investigation.

Read about the warrant here: Owasso police search warrant gives more details on Nex Benedict case

Also released on Feb. 23, videos and audio recording from the school's security systems, hospital and 911 dispatch.



Surveillance footage and 911 dispatch calls in Nex Benedict case

Owasso police release audio, video recordings from investigation into Nex Benedict's death

The footage released on Friday afternoon includes 911 calls and surveillance videos leading up to the teen's death. Benedict died on Feb. 8th, one day after being involved in a fight at their high school.

Owasso Police release documents on Nex Benedict case

RELATED: Vigils planned nationwide to honor Nex Benedict

Several vigils are planned in honor of Nex Benedict. This may not be all, so if you are interested in participating we encourage you to look at local offerings in your area.

Several Vigils Planned for Nex Benedict

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

