Owasso police release audio, video recordings from investigation into Nex Benedict's death

TULSA, Okla. — Owasso police released audio and video footage from the investigation into the death of Nex Benedict, 16.

The footage released on Friday afternoon includes 911 calls and surveillance videos leading up to the teen's death. Benedict died on Feb. 8th, one day after being involved in a fight at their high school.

In the surveillance video and 911 calls:



The video begins with the initial 911 call from Sue Benedict on Feb. 7, to emergency dispatch requesting an officers presence at the Bailey Medical Center.

Benedict is heard telling the operator her child was attacked at school and wants to file charges.

She said that three other students jumped her child in the bathroom.

Surveillance video shows all of the students in the cafeteria picking up chairs

All kids are blurred in the in the cafeteria footage.

The next video shows Nex and a security guard walking to the nurse's office. Nex is walking on their own.

Nex is then seen leaving with a parent.

The video ends with a 911 call from Sue Benedict on Feb. 8.

Sue said Nex was posturing .

She is heard telling dispatch that Nex was beat up at school.

Sue is urgent in this call telling dispatch about Nex's symptoms.

Sue said she didn't know if this is was due to the fight that occurred the day before.

Sue said Nex hit their head the day before and described how she was breathing.

Sue said Nex did not take medication in the morning. She said they did not take any illegal drugs.

Sue said Nex took anxiety medication at night and has mood swings.

Sue said she hopes Nex's medical emergency was not due to her head.

Here is the surveillance video:

Body-camera footage from Bailey Medical Center:



The Owasso officer who responded to the Bailey Medical Center began to interview Nex Benedict and Sue Benedict.

Sue said Nex had been in ISB all week long.

Sue said Nex came home one day that week complaining of three girls who were not leaving them alone, throwing things at them and calling them names.

Sue said the three girls were beating them. She told the officer, she talked to the principal and asked, "What are you doing about this?"

Sue said Nex did throw water at the three girls but to her knowledge they did not touch them.

The video shows Sue telling the officer that she said police should be involved because it was assault.

The officer asked Nex if they told the administration when the back and forth started. Nex responded no.

Nex said they didn't see a point to tell administration but they told their mom.

Nex said they went to the bathroom and that is when the three girls started laughing and making fun of Nex and their friend. Nex said it was over how the two dressed.

That is when they threw the water on them, Nex said.

After throwing the water Nex said the girls pulled their hair and Nex threw one of the girls at the paper towel dispenser.

Nex said they got their legs out from under her and they blacked out.

The officer told Nex and Sue that because Nex threw water on the girls it was basically the first jab. He said that Nex assaulted the girls first.

He said it was in their best interest not to follow the report but he would if they wanted to.

The school has their own zero tolerance policy and all involved would get in trouble.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

