Owasso police, school release statements on death of 16-year-old student

*There are conflicting comments on Benedict's gender identity and pronouns. Out of respect for the victim, 2 News avoided gendered language outside of quotes from friends and family.*

*The full name, Dagny Benedict, is being used limitedly because that's how the family and obituary identified the victim. Police, nor the school, have identified the victim publicly. Some referred to the victim as Nex Benedict.*

OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Police Department and Owasso Public Schools released an update on the investigation into the death of Dagny 'Nex' Benedict on social media.

OPD said detectives have, are, and will be interviewing school staff and students over the course of the next two weeks about what led to the student's death. They said once their investigation is complete, findings will be turned over to the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office to determine if charges will be filed.

OPD is also awaiting autopsy reports and toxicology results before releasing more information, they said.

The 16-year-old Owasso student died on Feb. 8 after being rushed to the hospital a second time. The day before, Benedict was involved in a physical altercation at school and was taken to the hospital by their grandmother.



OPD said no fight was reported to them before the teen's parent told them. A school resource officer took details about the incident from the parent at the hospital.

Police said they still don't know if the fight was related to the teen's death or if a separate medical issue was the cause. OPD said the state medical examiner will determine the final cause and manner of death.

"There are laws regarding open records and confidential records and the Owasso Police Department will release all information required by law, but it is the Department’s policy to not release incident reports for cases that are under active investigation when there is risk of compromising or harming the investigation," OPD said.

On Feb. 20, Owasso Public Schools released details about their policies and protocols as well as the fight that occurred on Feb. 7.

The school said a fight started in the bathroom at the Owasso High School West Campus. The students were in the bathroom for less than two minutes before other students and a staff member broke it up.

According to OPS, district administrators took statements and called the parents/guardians for all of the students involved.

The school said all of the students walked to the principles office and nurses office on their own. All were check out by the on-sight nurse and was evaluated for their injuries. It was determined that none of the injuries required an ambulance, according to the school.

However school officials recommended that out of an abundance of caution, one student go to on off sight medical professional for further evaluation.

The school is still offering counseling services for students and staff. They said they are working with police during this investigation.

Here is the statement from Owasso Public Schools:

Owasso Public Schools has cooperated fully with the investigation by the Owasso Police Department surrounding the death of a high school student on February 8, 2024. The district has limited its statements on the matter to this point due to the on-going investigation in an effort to not disrupt police, and out of respect and for the confidentiality for all involved.



However, the speculation and misinformation surrounding the case has intensified in recent days. While there will still be pieces of information that the district will never be able to share due to federal privacy laws, we are reaching out to you today to address some of that misinformation, particularly statements that call into question the district’s commitment to student safety & security. We understand the importance of ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all students and know that the information below doesn’t change the facts that a fight occurred on school grounds and a student passed away the next day.



We have worked with police to ensure that the information provided below will not disrupt their investigation.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, February 7, 2024, a physical altercation occurred in a restroom at the Owasso High School West Campus.

Students were in the restroom for less than two (2) minutes and the physical altercation was broken up by other students who were present in the restroom at the time, along with a staff member who was supervising outside of the restroom.

Once the altercation was broken up, all students involved in the altercation walked under their own power to the assistant principal’s office and nurse’s office.

District administrators began taking statements from the students present in the restroom and began contacting parents/guardians of the students involved in the physical altercation.

Following district protocols, each of the students involved in the altercation was given a health assessment by a district registered nurse. Per district protocols, students needing further support are transported to a medical facility either by ambulance or by a parent/guardian, depending on the severity of the injuries and preference of the parent/guardian.

While it was determined that ambulance service was not required, out of an abundance of caution, it was recommended to one parent that their student visit a medical facility for further examination.

Per district protocols, the parents/guardians of students involved in a physical altercation are notified and informed of the option to file a police report should they choose. Should they choose to file a police report, school resource officers are made available to the parents/guardians either at that time or they can schedule an appointment, if they choose, at a later date. These practices were followed during this incident.

Physical altercations between students are unacceptable. Any student/s engaging in such action, jeopardizing the safety of others, will receive disciplinary consequences. These consequences can include out of school suspension for first offense. Due to federal privacy laws, we are unable to disclose the exact nature of disciplinary action taken against any student. That information can only be given to the parents/guardians of the student being disciplined. Any notion that the district has ignored disciplinary action toward those involved is simply untrue.

Additional counseling services were provided to students at the high school on Friday, February 9, and continue to be available for all students & staff. We understand that for many, additional questions remain, however these are the facts that we are able to communicate at this juncture. We will continue to cooperate fully with the Owasso Police Department’s investigation.



The loss of a student, a member of the Ram Family and the Owasso community, is devastating. We recognize the impact that this event has had on the entire school community and it is our priority to foster an environment where everyone feels heard, supported, and safe. If there is ever a concern about student safety or well-being, please reach out to a teacher, counselor or principal at your child’s school. As we continue to mourn the loss of this student, our hearts go out to their family and they will continue to be in our prayers. We are here to support them and everyone who has been affected by this situation.

Benedict's mother said Benedict was an animal lover - especially with pet Zeus, the cat. Family said Benedict loved to cook and would often make up recipes. Benedict was also a straight-A student.

"She was tough, but a great kid," mother Sue Benedict said at the funeral service. "I loved Dagny so much."

Memorial donations can be made in memory of Benedict to Bikers Against Child Abuse or this GoFundMe page.

