Walters addresses Benedict death, commends TPS

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State Superintendent Ryan Walters might be occupied with plenty of controversies, but he was complimentary as ever to Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson after her monthly presentation to the Oklahoma State Board of Education on Feb. 22.

Thursday was also the first time Supt. Walters publicly commented on the death of Owasso High School sophomore Nex Benedict.

Walters offered thoughts and prayers to Owasso and the Benedict family but suggested the investigation into her death by Owasso Public Schools and Owasso Police Department should finish before anyone makes conclusions.

"And then we're gonna do what we can to ensure student safety, to learn from it, to figure things out and make sure we're doing all we can," Walters said. "But right now, until we know more details, I'm going to be praying for the family (and) for that community. It is absolutely heartbreaking and a tragedy."

His comments didn't go without scrutiny from those in attendance, like retired Tulsa principal Mike Howe, who questioned Walters' history of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric during the meeting's public comments portion.

"Could (a contribution to Nex's death) be having the superintendent of public schools put out a video that called trans and nonbinary students quote, 'A threat' to school safety?" Howe asked.

Also, during public comments, Tulsa Board of Education member E'Lena Ashley expressed condolences for Benedict by calling them by their birth name, Dagny, and misgendering them.

This drew angry screams from some sitting outside the meeting room.

Tulsa Public Schools' Dr. Ebony Johnson reported in her monthly accreditation update that chronic absenteeism of students is at 43% so far in the school year, which is 4% less compared to last year.

Dr. Johnson also said 12 of 18 TPS schools designated as failing last school year have now been taken off that list.

But another main goal the district has is upping reading scores to at least 46% at a basic level. So far, TPS is still at just 41%, she said, adding this is a difference of almost 700 kids still not at a basic reading level.

"We need our students to learn faster in order to close the gap," Johnson said. "We made a conscientious decision today to not bring excuses as to why we have shared this information. We have good news to share around, knowing exactly where we need to go."

Walters said he appreciated Johnson's honesty and believes TPS is on the right track.

"We will do anything possible, resources, personnel, whatever we can do to help you finish this year strong," Walters told Johnson after her presentation. "And if you do that, and I believe you will, this will be a tremendous story not just for Tulsa but for the state of Oklahoma."

Another goal is to train 100% of TPS teachers and administrators in state-approved science of reading modules. Johnson said that it is on track to be completed by April.

April is also when students will take the state standardized tests in reading and math, the results of which will conclude to OSDE the district's progress on bettering student academic performance.

Mackenzie wins district award

Walters declined to offer comment to 2 News when asked about Union Public Schools librarian Kirby Mackenzie, who won the district's Teacher of The Year award this week, despite the state superintendent accusing her in August of spreading a "woke agenda" to students before the district then received numerous bomb threats that singled her out.

Walters also said he's unaware of reports his department is asking candidates for State Teacher of The Year their opinion of him.

"What I do know is we want to make sure that all the finalists are the highest quality in Oklahoma," he said. "And frankly, we've got a lot of great teachers, so I know we've been going through that process now for a couple weeks."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

