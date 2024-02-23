Owasso police search warrant gives more details on Nex Benedict case

OWASSO, Okla. — A search warrant from Owasso police details the initial aspects of the investigation into the death of Nex Benedict.

Search warrant details:

Police obtained a search warrant at the request of Owasso Public Schools lawyer.

"The school informed detectives based on their attorneys advice they would require us to get a search warrant to obtain records and process the scene," said OPD.

Officers collected 137 photos of the school and bathroom where the alleged incident occurred, two swabs from stains located in the bathroom and records and documents of involved students. The initial search warrant was requested to investigate a possible murder. While all charges are still on the table, OPD said they are investigating the altercation in the bathroom and Benedict's death independently. The warrant said Sue Benedict declined to file charges but wanted an officer to speak with the school about the issues between students on the day of the altercation. The day after the fight, Feb. 8, Sue called 911 and reported that Nex was posturing, had shallow breathing and their eyes rolled back. When Owasso medics arrived they performed CPR and transported Nex to the hospital where they died. The warrant said OPD initially suspected foul play to be involved in the death of Nex Benedict. However, the warrant states police need to complete a full investigation into the death and they believed a search of the school was necessary in this case. The search warrant was filed in writing on Feb. 9 and completed on Feb. 12. On Feb. 21, police released the preliminary findings provided to law enforcement from the medical examiner. OPD said at the completion of the autopsy, the death was not due to trauma. The death

"While the investigation continues into the altercation. Preliminary information from the medical examiner’s office is that a complete autopsy was performed and indicated that the decedent did not die as a result of trauma. At this time, any further comments on the cause of death are currently pending until toxicology results and other ancillary testing results are received. The official autopsy report will be available at a later date," OPD said.

The investigation is still ongoing and 2 News expects an update from Owasso police on Friday afternoon.

