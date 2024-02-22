The lawyers for Nex Benedict's family releases statement

OWASSO, Okla. — The lawyers for Nex Benedict's family released a statement to 2 New on Feb. 21 on behalf of the family.

The statement reads:

2 News initially reported the identity and gender given to us by family and law enforcement and worked to verify the correct identity as soon as we learned differently. We don't report information on social media until we can independently confirm with those directly connected to a case. Some of the videos in the article were released prior to that confirmation. The identity and pronouns may be outdated in some videos.

2 News previously reported police were called to the Bailey Medical Center on Feb. 7 after a parent reported that their child was in a fight at school.



Nex Benedict was taken to the hospital but was released the same day, according to police. The day after leaving the hospital, Benedict was rushed back and died, OPD said.

2 News reported on Feb. 8 when Owasso police first confirmed the death of Benedict.

2 News continued to reach out to OPD and Owasso Public Schools to confirm details in this case and what caused Benedict's death.

After multiple calls and emails, police and the school district continued to echo they were waiting on the conclusion of the autopsy and to get a toxicology report to release the cause of death.

2 News was at Benedict's funeral on Feb. 15. The family and friends fondly remembered Nex.

This story garnered national attention and calls for action from the school district and Owasso police. On Feb. 20, Owasso Public Schools, OPD and Benedict's family released statements on the case. Read those statements here.

On Feb. 21, police released the preliminary findings provided to law enforcement from the medical examiner. OPD said at the completion of the autopsy, the death was not due to trauma.

"While the investigation continues into the altercation. Preliminary information from the medical examiner’s office is that a complete autopsy was performed and indicated that the decedent did not die as a result of trauma. At this time, any further comments on the cause of death are currently pending until toxicology results and other ancillary testing results are received. The official autopsy report will be available at a later date," OPD said.

A candlelight vigil is being held for Nex on Sunday, Feb. 25, in Owasso. Oklahomans for Equality shared details on their Facebook.

