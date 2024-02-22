Community hosting candlelight vigils for Nex Benedict

OWASSO, Okla. — To honor and remember the life of Nex Benedict, an Owasso high school student who died on Feb. 8, communities are rallying to hold candlelight vigils.

Anna Richardson is planning a public candlelight vigil for the Owasso community to remember and honor Nex Benedict on Feb. 28. It will be at Redbud Festival Park at 6:30 p.m.

She didn't know Nex, and neither did anyone in her family, but after talking with her son, a senior at Owasso High, she knew it was the right thing to do.

"I can't begin to imagine what their family is going through. I know I have spoken to Nex's great-grandmother, and they are aware of the vigil and are very grateful and thankful," Richardson said.



The community has also been rallying behind the Benedicts financially. Nex's GoFundMe page is over $100,000 as of Feb. 22.

Richardson said it's a tragedy no one in Owasso's dealt with in recent times, especially for students.

There's also been an increased security presence at all of the Owasso Public School sites. According to the district's communications director, that is because of threats coming in toward the school and its staff members.



In a statement from the family's attorney, they're urging people who are making those threats to stop right away.

"I'm hoping that this vigil will allow us to come together as a community with love and kindness," Richardson said.

Owasso police said they did serve a search warrant at the school the day after Nex's death.

Police said, "The school informed detectives, based on their attorney's advice, they would require us to get a search warrant to obtain records and process the scene."

