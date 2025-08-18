TULSA, Okla. — Each day the sun comes up is one more day of Lawana Morris' living nightmare.

She's been homeless for about a year, and has found a safe spot to camp at behind a Tulsa church. Things are getting more complex by day.

WATCH: 'Want to give up': Homeless Tulsa woman gets cancer diagnosis

“They found cancer," said Morris. "Some days I want to give up. Some days I pray to God to take me."

Being in kidney failure, Morris tries to get to the doctor as much as she can, though it's not easy.

But, at her most recent check up, the doctors broke the news to her.

"He was examining me and he pushed on my stomach and it hurt so bad I started crying," said Morris. "When I pulled myself together, I made the statement, 'I have cancer don’t I?' And he looked at me and dropped his head and just kept saying he was sorry.”

If she hadn't already had health problems, Morris said there's no telling if she would have ever learned about her cancer.

The church she and her partner are staying behind have helped get her to an appointment or two — but planning, financing and acquiring transportation to fight cancer are next to impossible from the streets.

“You can’t schedule appointments and make appointments and stuff, I couldn’t do that," said Morris. "Pushing and pulling everything I owned with my two service animals.”

Morris is trying to keep it all together between the life-altering diagnosis and the unrelenting Oklahoma sun.

"I don't know what to do," she said. "I'm afraid we're going to die out here."

With other health concerns on top of this latest diagnosis and an already compromised immune system, she doesn't feel safe in the shelters.

2 News is in contact with Housing Solutions of Tulsa to get Morris help, housing and all of the medical attention she needs.

Anyone experiencing homelessness can call 211 or visit Housing Solutions Get Help page.

