Mother stabbed by son in domestic dispute, family seeks help

TULSA, Okla. — Djuna Posey never imagined one of her children would hurt her. The Tulsa woman, who loves her four kids with all her heart, is now recovering in the hospital after her son, Jeremiah Holden, allegedly stabbed her, her daughter, and her 8-month-old granddaughter during a domestic dispute on August 17.

“I said, ‘You are killing me. You are killing me. Stop stabbing me,’” Posey recalled in an interview from her hospital bed.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. at an apartment near 63rd and Peoria. According to the Tulsa Police Department, Holden reportedly got into a fight with his twin sister during which he stabbed her first. Posey ran into the room to help her daughter and ended up being stabbed multiple times.

“I heard my daughter screaming, ‘Mama, mama,’ and I went back. I thought they were fighting,” she said.

Tulsa police reported that after the stabbing, Holden fled the scene but was later found unresponsive a few blocks away. Officers administered Narcan after he was discovered passed out.

“The Narcan worked and we were able to arrest him, but we are still unclear how it started,” said Captain Richard Meulenberg, the police department’s public information officer. Holden reportedly told officers he did not remember the events of the night.

Posey, still coming to terms with what happened, emphasized that the person who attacked her was not the son she knew. “The person that he is was not the person that walked into my room,” she lamented.

Holden is a veteran with a history of drug abuse, raising concerns about his mental health. Posey said her priority is to help her son get the assistance he needs.

“I’m pressing charges. Yes, I am, because I want him to get the help he needs, whether it’s staying in there and God,” she stated.

The three victims are all expected to survive their injuries. Posey is now focused on healing and moving forward from the tragic event.

“My mind is messed up. I think I'm gonna have to move because I don’t want to be in that place,” she added.

The context of the incident underscores the complex and often tragic nature of domestic violence. The police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

