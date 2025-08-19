'My pride and joy' | Grandmother of Zink Lake drowning victim speaks with 2 News

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa grandmother, Justine Pinales, is grieving after her grandson Jawaun Jordan drowned at Zink Lake.

2 News responded to Zink Lake shortly after emergency crews arrived

Pinales was at work when her grandson, Jordan, and her son, Jamarcus Crane, spent time at Zink Lake. Suddenly, her phone rang.

“My son was calling me, telling me that my grandson went into the water,” Pinales said, “And he didn’t come back up.”

Pinales' son told her Jordan had slipped off one of the boulders and fallen into the water. Efforts to help him back out were unsuccessful.

Pinales and her husband rushed to the river.

“We got there, and I seen all the firetrucks and stuff, and I already knew that he was gone,” Pinales said.

Pinales says, just the day before his death, Jordan was goofing off with family. She says Jordan always cherished time spent at her house.

“He was a very loving baby. He’s always gonna be my pride and joy,” Pinales said.

Jordan was just sixteen when he died. His Uncle, Crane, is also just sixteen years old.

“I just tell my son, it’s not his fault, cause he blames himself a lot. A lot a lot, so. And we just have to keep telling him it wasn’t his fault,” Pinales said, “He tried to help him and I guess a couple other people tried to help and no one could do anything.”

Pinales says she is trying to be a symbol of strength for her family.

