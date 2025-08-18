Turnpike Authority worker killed in crash on Will Rogers Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two Oklahoma Turnpike Authority workers were killed after being hit by a semi-truck.

The accident happened at about 2 p.m. on Aug. 18, near eastbound mile marker 315, in Ottawa County.

OHP said one worker was inside an OTA vehicle, while the other was on foot picking up trash.

The semi-truck left its lane and hit the worker on foot, then hit the vehicle holding the other worker. The worker on foot was killed, the other was transported to a hospital in Joplin, Missouri.

OHP shut down the turnpike as crews worked to clean up the accident. Traffic was diverted off the highway at the Miami exit. The road is now back open.

The crash is under investigation.

