Parents voice support for Coweta administrators after sexual assault claims between students

COWETA, Okla. — The sentiment among parents speaking out during Coweta Public Schools' board of education meeting Nov. 10 was largely that of support amid investigations of sex abuse among students.

"Wanting accountability and wanting our children to be safe is something we all care about," one parent said during the meeting's public comment portion. "However, our teachers and administrators and police officers are part of this community too ."

In the last couple weeks 2 News has reported on allegations of repeated sexual assaults at Sloat Junior High School. While no arrests have been reported, multiple police investigations remain active.



C.W. Harris himself has two kids in the district. He wants the truth out as much as anyone, but knows where his trust stands.

"I mean, my name is on the walls in this place. I've been here my whole life," he told 2 News.

"This administration and administrations prior, they've been pretty great here (for) my family and everything. So I don't wanna be anywhere else but here. But I mean, if there's something going wrong (with the district's approach) I want to know about it."

"If something were to happen to my kid, I do not want the entire student body, I do not want other parents to know about it," Coweta schools parent Jonathan Wineinger said. "So I believe the policy we have in place right now is the correct policy."



Parents speaking up at the meeting contend the district is going about privacy laws and policies the right way while the police investigate sex abuse claims that come their way.

"If there was a bad thing that happened to other kids I'm really sorry. But I also feel like it being made a public event - you know, a lot of things that are being talked about on social media - it's really nobody's business," Mandy Horner told 2 News.

The district is hosting what it calls a school safety community input night on Nov. 18 that Superintendent Max Myers said the district and himself are happy to hold themselves accountable in.

"I want to be able to work together with people," Myers said. "I don't have all the answers with everything. I wish I did. We certainly want to be able to listen."

