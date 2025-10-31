Coweta families demand accountability after allegations of student assaults

COWETA, Okla. — Law enforcement and community agencies met with parents today to address serious allegations of physical and sexual assaults among students at Sloat Junior High in Coweta.

The gathering provided what officials called a "safe space" for families to share their concerns about incidents they say have been mishandled by the school district.

Barbara Thompson, grandmother of one alleged victim, said the meeting was crucial for children who have been silenced.

"When you look at these children who have gone through the suffering that they have gone through, most of it has been because they have been silenced. They don't have the support to speak up and have their own voice," Thompson said.

Thompson's personal connection to the case drives her advocacy efforts.

"One of my grandchildren is involved in this situation here at Coweta Public Schools," Thompson said. "It's very disturbing."

The allegations center on claims that children are physically and sexually harming other children at the junior high school.

Mother Amber Rettig believes proper handling of her child's situation could have prevented additional incidents.

"If the situation with my child had been handled properly, then this right here of what's going from September to now with these other individuals, I truly believe could have been avoided, but because it wasn't properly handled, the staff, certain members of the staff didn't properly do their jobs, then we are now here," Rettig said.

Chief Mike Bell of the Coweta Police Department said the meeting aimed to give families direct access to officials handling their cases.

"We're trying to give them an avenue where they can come in and talk directly to the people that affect their cases," Bell said. "They're going to get a chance to go into a private room by themselves and talk to those agencies."

Multiple agencies participated in the gathering, including Coweta Public Schools, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Coweta Police Department, OSBI, Wagoner County Sheriff's Department and the Wagoner County District Attorney's Office.

The scope of allegations has drawn state-level attention.

Interim State Superintendent Lindell Fields acknowledged awareness of 15 alleged sexual assaults in Coweta within one calendar year.

"We are aware of those and they were made aware to me earlier this week and let me just say that one incident is too many. 15 is concerning and I don't any of the details about any of those alleged assaults, but one is way too many," Fields said.

Fields emphasized that educators have a responsibility to report any suspected criminal activity to authorities.

Bell said no arrests have been made as investigations continue.

