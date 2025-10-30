'Buck stops with me': Coweta police chief gives update on student investigations

COWETA, Okla. — Coweta’s police chief, Mike Bell, updated news media on the ongoing investigations related to alleged sexual abuses within Coweta Public Schools.

“I’m hurt. I gotta admit. I’m feeling the pain of these parents right now. I’ve got a fourth grader, and I’ve got a third grader in these schools. And my promise to these parents is … if there’s something bad happening to your child right now … we’re gonna figure this out,” Chief Bell said.

Bell said all the cases are between students. There are three active investigations, but others have already wrapped up.

“I can guarantee you, that my officers, that work at the schools, have completed these investigations to the most thorough that they can possibly do,” Bell said.

As the profile of this case grows, parents are reluctant to go on camera, though 2 News did receive a text message from a parent.

“There was a few bad apples that dropped the ball on things, but I don’t want this to look like our whole entire district is awful,” the parent said.

Bell says, in the last twelve months, Coweta Police have investigated 10-15 similar cases; including the open investigations. All of those cases were between students, and all occurred on the district’s watch.

Chief Bell said 10-15 cases are par for the course at any school district.

“It’s sad to say, but it is. Anybody that knows anything about junior high kids, number one, this is a hormone thing. They’re pulling away from their parents, they’re becoming their own people,” Bell said, “Is it right? No. It’s not. But it’s our job as parents to figure a way to help them get through this.”

Some parents feel unheard throughout the process. Some, even saying the Coweta police conducted an incomplete investigation.

“I, as the chief, the buck stops with me. If we made a mistake, we’re gonna figure it out,” Bell said.

Coweta Police are hosting an open-house, with outside agencies, for families and students to come forward with more stories and evidence – related to any sexual-assault case.

OPEN HOUSE DETAILS



Fri., Oct. 31, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Community Baptist Church 28052 E 127th St S, Coweta, OK 74429

“This is just a chance to allow these parents to be heard, again, along with the children, by an outside agency. And that may be, because they don’t have trust in the Coweta police department,” Bell said.

Bell promises the event will take place with the utmost privacy. No one will be able to see inside the church. Privacy will exist within the church too.

