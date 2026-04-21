IN DEPTH: Data Center Proposals across Green Country

There are more than half a dozen data center proposals across Green Country right now.

Starting furthest north in Pawhuska, city leaders unanimously passed a moratorium in April 2026, stopping any data center considerations through the end of the year.

2 News Oklahoma told you in March, when neighbors told us they were concerned about a proposed data center in the northeast part of town.

In Claremore, city leaders are hosting two public hearings about Project Mustang in May 2026. The first meeting is on May 4th at 6 pm at City Hall.

Neighbors who spoke with 2 News say they were concerned about water usage and need more transparency.

In Owasso, Project Clydesdale is moving forward. In September 2025, the Tulsa County Board of Commissioners voted to approve tax exemptions for the project.

Over in Sand Springs, the group opposing Project Spring sued the city, alleging it violated the law by annexing the land where the proposed data center could be located. Their goal is to axe the project completely.

On April 21, 2 News learned that Phase 1 of Project Anthem will be a Meta Data Center near 11th and the Creek Turnpike. 2 News told you in March 2026, when the company pulled its rezoning application for Phase 2 of the project.

Tulsa city councilors also approved a data center moratorium at the end of March 2026. Councilors say they wanted more time to study data center impacts before any more centers were approved.

Coweta’s Project Atlas was scrapped when the developer withdrew its application. In a statement, Beale Infrastructure said in part, “While we have made the decision to withdraw our data center project in Coweta, known locally as Project Atlas, we look forward to continuing to build meaningful community investments in other locations in Oklahoma.”

Muskogee County could be getting two new data centers in Summit and Council Hill. 2 News has learned Google is tied to the projects, which they say could bring a $9 billion investment to Oklahoma.

Google has been operating a data center in Pryor at MidAmerica Industrial Park since 2011. Oklahoma’s Commerce Department says the company has invested more than $3 billion in its property, benefiting Pryor Schools.

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