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Developers connected to proposed data center in Coweta withdraws from project

Coweta City Council December 1 meeting data center vote delayed
2 News Oklahoma
Coweta City Council December 1 meeting data center vote delayed
Posted

COWETA, Okla. — Beale Infrastructure, the developer connected to a proposed data center in Coweta, has withdrawn its rezoning application.

Despite this decision, the company will continue to search for another location in Oklahoma for the project.

“Beale Infrastructure is committed to being a community-first developer, employing best-in-class practices for digital infrastructure development, and delivering significant economic and community investments through our projects. While we have made the decision to withdraw our data center project in Coweta, known locally as Project Atlas, we look forward to continuing to build meaningful community investments in other locations in Oklahoma. “

The data center, nicknamed Project Atlas, drew negative attention from the Coweta community. Many locals attended city council meetings to share their thoughts, prompting city officials to continue pushing back the vote on Beale Infrastructure's rezoning application.

COMMUNITY LED: Coweta Data Center Meeting

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