Company behind Project Anthem pulls rezoning application for Phase 2

TULSA, Okla. — The company behind Project Anthem has withdrawn its rezoning application, according to the City of Tulsa.

A spokesperson for the City of Tulsa said the company is exploring options and that Phase 2 remains a possibility.

The decision comes less than a week after Tulsa city councilors approved a moratorium on data centers. The Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission was scheduled to vote on the rezoning application on April 1.

Also on Monday, Beale Infrastructure, the company connected to a proposed data center in Coweta, pulled its rezoning application as well.

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