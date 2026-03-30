Company behind Project Anthem pulls rezoning application for Phase 2

TULSA, Okla. — The company behind Project Anthem has withdrawn its rezoning application, according to the City of Tulsa.
A spokesperson for the City of Tulsa said the company is exploring options and that Phase 2 remains a possibility.
The decision comes less than a week after Tulsa city councilors approved a moratorium on data centers. The Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission was scheduled to vote on the rezoning application on April 1.
Also on Monday, Beale Infrastructure, the company connected to a proposed data center in Coweta, pulled its rezoning application as well.
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