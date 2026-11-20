INOLA, Okla. — A special meeting Nov. 19 featured an environmental engineering firm weighing in on the proposed Inola smelter project and its disputed anticipated emissions.

The town council last met inside the high school gym to allow for a higher capacity crowd in September when trustees voted to extend a moratorium on the controversial aluminum smelter’s development, which has since spurred a legal battle.

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Town of Inola hired Jacobs Consulting to review details of Oklahoma Primary Aluminum's application for environmental air permit to Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality. All but one of its panelists were based outside of Oklahoma but specialize in testing industrial pollutants and EPA superfund site contaminants.

"We were focused on pollutants that maybe weren't going to be reviewed by the agency that might be of concern," one of Jacobs' panel of experts told the council during its nearly 90-minute presentation.

The engineers were then asked questions from an appointed community panel, featuring Inola residents Thomas Harrington and Steven Flathers, and OKC-based industrial hygienist Charles Marshall, among others.

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"I think (the panel of experts) summarized it best as benchmarks," Harrington told 2 News after the meeting. "They reviewed existing literature studies, other state laws, other existing limits and said based on all of that information, this is what we think is a reasonable benchmark for a DEQ permit of a facility like this."

"What happens next is we analyze the results the results that OPA just submitted to DEQ," Harrington added, saying the process of independent review is far from over. "I saw some recent news headlines that said, 'Oh, this determines that it's safe.' I think that is absolutely absurd to try to claim at this point. We don't know that yet."



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Before the meeting was adjourned, DEQ's deputy executive director Madison Miller came to the podium notify that the department is still evaluating OPA's air permit application, which is needed before meaningful construction can begin.

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In the meantime, opponents organizing against the smelter said they are still collecting signatures for a Rogers County grand jury petition through Nov. 25.

You can watch the town's stream of the Nov. 19 meeting here.