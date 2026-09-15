Inola leaders extend smelter moratorium, set town referendum date

INOLA, Okla. — Inside the high school's gym to fit a large crowd on hand Sept. 14, the Inola Town Council unanimously extended a moratorium on aluminum production through a town election day April 7, 2027.

An hour of impassioned public comments in the gymnasium — filled by at least 200 residents cooled by fans, not air conditioning — preceded an executive session.

Town trustees would then discuss with the town attorney the considering of an extension of a moratorium on any smelter development through the date of a potential town referendum on the project. That was made possible by a successful petition last month that got 201 signatures and has since been challenged in court.



Wishes to extend the moratorium included 11-year-old Josie Hamilton.

“Please don’t gamble with our future," Hamilton said at the microphone before cheers. "Please protect our home. Please protect Inola."

After an hour-long discussion behind closed doors, Mayor Darlene Shear led the council in motioning for the moratorium extension, then approving the April 7 municipal election date.

"I want to stand with my community," Mayor Shear said to attendees before the council vote. "I'm against the smelter plant. I have listened to everything that has been presented to me. I've listened to everything you've said to me. I don't feel like I've been given the information I need to know in my heart that this is going to be safe for our community."



Later on Sept. 14, Oklahoma Primary Aluminum released a statement in response to the town's actions.

We are disappointed by the town council’s decision," OPA's statement reads.

Oklahoma Primary Aluminum

"Extending the moratorium and retroactively changing approved zoning and established property rights after millions of dollars have been invested under valid authorizations is not permitted under Oklahoma law or the United States Constitution.

"Additionally, placing a proposed ban on aluminum production on the ballot for a public vote is premature while the courts consider unresolved questions regarding signatures, misleading language and the petition’s legality. Moving forward with a vote before the appeals process undermines basic due process and exposes Inola taxpayers to significant financial and legal risk. We intend to pursue these issues through the courts and continue to move forward with this important project.

"The facility should be evaluated through the established regulatory process, allowing the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to fully review the project and make determinations based on science, evidence and applicable environmental standards."

Later on Sept. 14, Tulsa Ports also submitted a statement of disappointment in the trustees' decision: