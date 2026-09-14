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Oklahoma College Application Week aims to help high school seniors pursue higher education

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TULSA, Okla. — High school seniors across Oklahoma will soon have access to free help applying for college during Oklahoma College Application Week, which runs from Sept. 21-25.

Volunteers will help students fill out online applications during the event. The goal is to encourage more seniors to apply, including students who would be the first in their family to attend college.

Last year, volunteers helped seniors complete more than 7,900 applications.

Students and parents can find more information by clicking here.

📱 More News from 2 News Oklahoma and KJRH.com

 

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