OHP seeking help in fatal pedestrian crash investigation

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses and any available video footage as they investigate a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Tulsa.

Troopers say the crash happened between 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 on westbound I-44 near the river bridge by Elwood Avenue.

Witnesses and those who may have dash-camera footage, surveillance video, or other recordings from the area during that time are asked to contact 918-627-0440.

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