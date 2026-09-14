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Crusoe opens second Tulsa facility, a 400,000-square-foot data center campus

The new facility off Highway 169 and East 36th Street North is Crusoe's second Tulsa location, bringing its local workforce to more than 300 workers.
Crusoe opens second Tulsa facility, a 400,000-square-foot data center campus
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TULSA, Okla. — City and county leaders are gathering Monday morning to cut the ribbon on Crusoe's newest Tulsa facility, a 400,000-square-foot building located off Highway 169 and East 36th Street North.

The new location is the Denver-based company's second in Tulsa. Crusoe already operates a facility near 41st and Sheridan. The company says the expansion builds on an initial $10 million investment in the region.

Between the two facilities, Crusoe employs more than 300 skilled craft workers.

According to the company's website, Crusoe builds energy-first data centers and cloud computing platforms specifically for heavy AI workloads. The privately held company was founded in 2018.

Company leaders say the continued growth is reinforcing Oklahoma's role in a domestic manufacturing renaissance.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols will attend, along with County Commissioner Stan Sallee and leaders from the Tulsa Regional Chamber. 2 News will be there later this morning with more updates.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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