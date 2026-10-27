Inola town administrator plans to retire as residents call for his removal

INOLA, Okla. — A packed Inola Town Council meeting brought heated calls for action against Town Administrator Scott Devers, after the mayor announced Devers intends to retire by the end of the year.

“Mr. Devers has proven himself to be a liability to Inola, and I respectfully request that you find that he is not in step with Inola and that it is time to let him go,” Chris Roam told the council. "Regarding the smelter, he is the one person we have been told signed an NDA. The issue of the smelter has been seriously mishandled by him."

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The council was expected to address a grievance filed by a police officer against Devers. Before they could, Mayor Darlene Shear announced Devers’ plans to retire.

“I do have in my hand where Scott has intent to retire by the end of the year,” Shear said.

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Several community members continued calling on the council to fire Devers. Devers was only briefly present in the council room Monday.

Instead of taking further action on his employment, officials announced a change in oversight of the Inola Police Department.

“I believe the action tonight is the police department will no longer report to the town administrator at this time,” Shear said. “The police department will report to Mr. Graham. He is the new police and fire commissioner.”

The council appointed Jason Graham as the new commissioner of the police and fire departments earlier that evening.

Devers’ limited presence at the meeting added to Roam's frustration.

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“When he is present, he sits in the back next to the economic director for the port authority, so he’s demonstrating to our community where his interests are aligned, and it doesn’t feel like his interests are aligned with the community,” she said.

The council went into executive session twice during the meeting. One executive session concerned a lawsuit filed by the Port Authority against Inola. The second concerned the town administrator and the future of his employment with the town.

The community believes Devers, who walked into the back after appearing in the meeting room briefly, was a part of executive session both times.

“The fact that he has indicated he intends to retire at the end of the year, he has one foot out the door," said Roam. "Why would we allow him to continue to have access to sensitive information about our legal strategy and what were doing when he has aligned himself so closely with the port authority, who is suing us.”

The council did not take further action on Devers’ employment Monday night.

The meeting also included action on other major issues. The council voted to terminate its contract with Flock and appointed Graham as commissioner of the fire and police departments.