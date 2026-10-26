Jenks Youth City Council gives students a voice in local government

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks National Honor Society students are launching a new program called Youth City Council, giving students a firsthand look at how city government works and how they can make a difference in their community.

The program began after Jenks senior Graham Pinnell posted on social media hoping to get more involved in city government. His vision was seen by Jenks City Councilor Adam Abel, who spoke to the NHS group about the partnership.

"You can't just be a visionary. And so I want to be someone who can learn to execute on those visions and also grow as a leader in my community," Pinnell said.

Through the program, students are learning how to better their community and share their voice. For Jenks NHS co-sponsor Shala Marshall, what matters most is that it was started by the students themselves.

"No matter what happens, these kids have an opportunity to figure out your voice matters. It's important no matter what your age is," Marshall said.

"I would love to take that next step and see our kids making a difference in the greater Jenks community," Marshall said.

She hopes the initiative teaches students the value of participation.

"I want kids to know that yes, your vote does matter. Yes, it is important. Things don't always turn out the way we want, right? But we can't complain if we're not a part of the discussion, if we're not part of the issue, if we don't do our part," Marshall said.

Marshall says so far they've had around 10 students join the Youth City Council, and she expects that number to continue to grow as students tell their friends about what they're getting to do.

Pinnell sees the program as a way to protect the community's future.

"I think a youth program like this will help keep us lockstep in protecting our freedoms," Pinnell said.

"If you can have more kids coming out of your schools with those abilities to lead in your community, you're going to have a stronger community, a safer community, a more prosperous community," Pinnell said.