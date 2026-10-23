Jenks school bus crashes into car stopped on shoulder

JENKS, Okla. — A school bus headed to Jenks Middle School collided with a car on the shoulder and ran off the road Friday morning.

Three to four minor injuries were reported in the crash, which happened at the junction of Highway 75 and the Creek Turnpike, according to a spokesperson for the district.

They said the bus was merging from Highway 75 onto eastbound Creek Turnpike when it struck the car.

Another bus was brought in to transport the students to school, where parents were reunited with their children.

"We are thankful for the first responders on the scene, our staff members who helped out and to parents for their cooperation and understanding," the district said.

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