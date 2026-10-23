IKEA opens first Oklahoma location in Tulsa Hills

TULSA, Okla. — For years, Oklahomans made the drive to Texas, Kansas or Arkansas to shop at IKEA. Starting today, they won't have to.

IKEA is officially opening its first-ever Oklahoma store at Tulsa Hills Shopping Center, near 71st Street and Highway 75.

The new store features thousands of home furnishing products, showrooms designed to inspire customers and experts who can help plan everything from a single room to an entire home makeover. Customers can shop thousands of items in person, take many products home the same day or have larger purchases delivered.

IKEA leaders say the goal is to make their affordable home furnishings more accessible to families across the region.

"I think it's a great option, especially for young homeowners. It's more affordable housing things for them to get as opposed to other options here in town. It's gonna be much easier for them to get their new home set up and everything," said Debbie Robinson, a Tulsa resident.

To mark the grand opening, IKEA is making a $10,000 donation to Family and Children's Services in Tulsa. Opening day celebrations include giveaways, coffee and treats for customers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.