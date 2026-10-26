Broken Arrow launches new app and interactive map to help drivers navigate construction zones and traffic

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — If you've ever been stuck in traffic because of road construction in Broken Arrow, the city has a new tool to help you plan ahead.

KJrh

Broken Arrow has launched a new app and interactive map that shows drivers where construction projects are located, where traffic is backed up, and where road closures are happening due to events like parades and festivals.

"They can see where the construction projects are that may impact traffic flow. They can see where there are events like parades, festivals, that sort of thing where there might be some road closures, and then just everyday congestion and traffic flow. Then go in, see where those are so that they can detour around them," said Broken Arrow Communications Director, Aaron McColloch.

The map works similarly to navigation apps like Google Maps, displaying color-coded traffic conditions in real time.

"Especially in the mornings when people are leaving to work, coming home from work in the afternoons, this map actually shows traffic congestion flow, just like whenever you go into your app into Google and you put in directions and it'll show you the red, the yellow, and the orange to show you where traffic's a little bit slower, much slower, or completely stopped. This does the same exact thing. We have that same technology, so it's a great resource for folks," McColloch said.

The city developed the tool using its existing contract with ESRI and worked with its GIS department to build it out.

"We used to list out all of our projects online, and we realized that's probably not the easiest way for folks to visualize exactly where the slowdowns are, construction projects, that sort of thing. And so this map just makes it so much easier," McColloch said.

kjrh

Broken Arrow resident Sandy Flores said he sees value in the new resource.

"I think it's an asset," Flores said. "Gives you some detours how to get around town."

Flores added that younger members of his family will likely use it the most.

"I may use it. I think my daughter and my grandkids probably use it more," Flores said.

The app is available for download on your phone. An interactive version is also available on the Broken Arrow city website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.