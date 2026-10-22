Broken Arrow OKs traffic study near Elam Park following congestion complaints

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Elam Park is a popular destination for families in Broken Arrow, but getting there can be a challenge — especially during school hours.

"It's really kid friendly, a lot of room for him to run around. Especially for the younger age. I like the little toddler set up they have," said Cara Bryant, a regular park visitor.

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Bryant told 2 News Oklahoma she comes to the park almost every week. She described the traffic situation near the park's entrance, which sits behind an elementary school off West Florence Avenue.

"It depends on the time of day. If you're coming too early or too late around school time, it's very, very busy and on the weekends," Bryant said.

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Making a left turn on or off West Florence can be difficult when school is in session.

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"When school hour is getting in and getting out, that traffic can back up the whole street," Bryant said.

This week, Broken Arrow's City Council approved working with a consultant to create engineering design plans for improvements at the intersection of West Florence and the entry road to the park.

The approval covers a Phase 1 traffic study at that intersection. A potential Phase 2 would include plans to reconfigure the intersection and convert the road into the park into a boulevard with a separation between northbound and southbound traffic. Phase 2 would also include expanding the existing parking lot.

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