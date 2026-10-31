'By the people, for the people': Cherokee Nation tribal council opposes Inola Smelter

TAHLEQUAH, Okla — 2 News has been covering the story surrounding a proposed aluminum smelter in Inola, Oklahoma, for quite some time.

Many residents have spoken out about how they are concerned about their natural resources and how the smelter would affect them.

Even people from outside of the community have decided to stand up for the same cause.

Local News Hundreds rally against Inola aluminum smelter: 'It will affect everyone' Isabel Flores

The Cherokee Nation's Tribal Council met on Thursday to discuss a resolution that would officially express their stance on the proposed project.

“This position that all 17 of us hold is given to us by the people for the people each four-year term that we do," said District 15 Councilor Danny Callison. “I support this because I have not spoken with one of my constituents that's for this smelter.”

District 13 Councilor Joe Deere echoed the sentiment.

“This is more about what we talk about tribal sovereignty," he said. "When we talk about our oath and our air and our water, it's people, not politics, when it comes to this.”

While the smelter is proposed to be on Muscogee Creek Nation land, the Cherokee Nation decided to show their solidarity.

The Cherokee Nation has also spoken out about the smelter before, sending 2 News this statement:

“The Cherokee Nation is concerned about the potential impact of the proposed aluminum smelter project located in Inola near the Cherokee Nation Reservation. Public policy analysis of the proposed smelter's impact to the environment and neighboring tribal communities should be driven by facts, science and stakeholder engagement. On that basis Cherokee Nation calls on private developers and government regulators to consult with Cherokee Nation on the potential impact of the Inola smelter on our reservation.

Although the smelter is proposed to be situated in the Muscogee Nation Reservation near the border of our reservation, the economic and environmental impact of the smelter has long had the attention of Cherokee Nation leaders. As Cherokee Nation and the public's understanding of the potential impact of the smelter has grown, so too have concerns about the project, community impact and related litigation.

Moving forward, the Cherokee Nation Secretary of Natural Resources will request engagement from public and private entities involved in the development or regulation of the Inola smelter project. Engagement must be meaningful and informed by complete technical information, allowing Cherokee Nation to fully evaluate the potential effects on our communities and citizens.” – Cherokee Nation Communications

2 News has stayed on this story since the beginning and will make sure to bring more updates as new information is given.