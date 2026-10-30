Tulsa Community Foundation launches $1 million 'Forever Fund' endowment challenge for city animals

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are being challenged to help build long-term support for the city's animals.

The Tulsa Community Foundation has created a $1 million endowment for Tulsa Animal Services and is asking the community to match that amount.

The "Forever Fund" will help pay for medical equipment, safety improvements and other needs.

The campaign comes as the city's new animal services facility nears completion, with an opening planned for early 2027.

If you'd like to accept the challenge and make a donation, click here.

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