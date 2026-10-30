Cherokee Nation signs historic filmmaking partnership with UCLA to preserve language and culture

OWASSO, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation has signed a new filmmaking partnership with UCLA's School of Theater, Film and Television, creating opportunities for Cherokee filmmakers and university students while putting more Indigenous stories on screen.

Each year, Cherokee filmmakers and students will travel to Los Angeles to work alongside UCLA faculty and students. UCLA students will then visit Owasso, where they will gain hands-on experience at Cherokee Film's virtual production studios.

The Cherokee Nation is investing $470,000 over four years in the partnership. That funding will also support the creation of original Cherokee-language films and educational content. Cherokee language and cultural experts will work with the program to help ensure accurate language and cultural representation.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. noted UCLA's storied filmmaking legacy — the university is credited with films like "The Godfather" — and is the most applied-to university in the country.

UCLA Dean Celine Parreñas Shimizu said the collaboration is focused on language preservation and cultural abundance.

"Our goal is to have a permanent center for indigenous media here at UCLA Theater, Film and Television so that the next 7 generations of artists and filmmakers can learn from indigenous media artists and indigenous media thinkers," Parreñas Shimizu said. "I can't wait for what will result from this collaboration. Work unlike anything we've seen before. It's going to blow all of our minds."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.