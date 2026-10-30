TPS board votes to transfer kids to Hoover Elementary building after closure vote

TULSA. OKLA — In a special meeting Thursday, the Tulsa Public School Board voted unanimously in support for a recommendation put forward by Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson.

Ever since the board voted on October 19 to close 17 schools, the Hoover Elementary School was impacted.

Local News TPS board vice president was the lone ‘no’ vote on school closure plan Stef Manchen

However, Superintendent Johnson put forth a motion that would keep Hoover Elementary open, instead of shutting down the building completely.

It would move children from the Hoover Elementary School building to other schools, while children from the Henry Zarrow International Elementary School would go straight to the Hoover building.

The vote now ensures that after TPS's decision to close 17 schools, the students who are currently at Hoover Elementary will be dispersed between the Skelly and MaCarthur Elementary Schools.

The Henry Zarrow International students will then be moved to Hoover Elementary’s building with the Zarrow Elementary building remaining vacant instead of the Hoover Elementary School building.

Lindsay Fry-Geier and Alex Rincker are parents of children currently studying at Zarrow Elementary.

They said while they can see how this can certainly be an adjustment for many parents, they are happy their children will be able to grow their programs in a larger building.

"Families are going to struggle with having to leave a school or move schools," said Fry-Geier. "There's a lot of emotions tied to our children, and so I think that anything that the district did would be difficult, but as a parent at this site specifically, I know that we are already at our limitations. We are a program that is leading the district, we academically, and in order to be able to do more, we're we're going to need more space.”

“Language immersion truly is a global enlightening and opening perspective," said Rincker. "I've become such an advocate for that, not only for my student but for other students, and I think that opens the world to more students, to more families, and it creates a smaller world in that aspect. So, I value the expansion of the programs wholeheartedly.”

Both parents agree the district is maneuvering through a tough time right now and understand not everyone is happy with the decision, but ultimately, they just want to see their kids succeed.

“I think the district is in a situation where they have to make difficult decisions," continued Rincker. "It's really unfortunate that they are in this position no matter what.”