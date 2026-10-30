Safe Move Tulsa reports 820 people housed, 25 homeless encampments closed

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa city leaders announced new progress on Oct 29 in their efforts to address homelessness, reporting that 820 people have found housing through the Safe Move Tulsa initiative.

During a news conference in the Kendall Whittier neighborhood, city officials announced the closure of 13 additional homeless encampments, bringing the total to 25. That is more than double the number reported in 2025.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols said the latest numbers demonstrate the city’s progress in addressing homelessness and building a system to help people find stable housing.

“So what I want people to know is that the numbers are great but it’s also shown that we now have a system that’s working to address the issue of homelessness in Tulsa in ways in which a lot of communities aren’t able to do yet,” Nichols said.

The announcement comes just one day after 2 News Oklahoma reported that Safe Move Tulsa had helped 798 people out of homelessness. The announcement increased that number to 820, according to Nichols.

Mark Smith, CEO of Housing Solutions, said the initiative is making a difference by helping people experiencing homelessness access housing and additional support.

“It just demonstrates what we’re doing here and the impact it’s had on the broader community when we’re helping people exit homeless faster and with support when they need it,” Smith said.

Tulsa Police Chief Jonathan Brooks also highlighted the importance of cooperation between city agencies, community organizations and residents in addressing homelessness and public safety.

“Public safety is shared everybody has a responsibility in this and so this a very good start for this city,” Brooks said.

Safe Move Tulsa is approaching its one-year anniversary and has set a goal of helping 1,300 people out of homelessness by the end of the year.

City leaders said they plan to continue working toward that goal through partnerships between the city, nonprofit organizations and the private sector.

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