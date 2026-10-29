Tulsa Experiencing Its Hottest Year on Record To Date

TULSA, Okla. — As of October 29th, the city of Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma were experiencing the hottest year on record. With an average temperature over 302 days of 69.1°, this surpasses the previous hottest year, 2012, by nearly a degree.

Of note, Tulsa had its hottest March and September on record. February was the second warmest on record. August and October (so far) are the 5th hottest on record. These months are the time frames contributing most to the record-setting year.

The average temperature is calculated as the mean between the daily high and low temperature. The average of that daily temperature for nearly 10 months is how we get 69.1° as the yearly averaged reading so far.

According to the state Mesonet data, Oklahoma is also experiencing its hottest year on record with the vast majority of the year featuring above-average temperatures across its 120 weather stations. Aside from the January spell of Arctic air, there have been no other signifcant times when temperatures dipped much below average.

With two more months to go and an outlook that calls for continued above-average temperatures for our region, there is a high likelihood 2026 will be the warmest for Tulsa and Oklahoma given the margin over 2012.

To see the latest forecast from the 2News Weather Team, click here.