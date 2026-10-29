Bryce House celebrates 20 years of recovery services in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa sober living facility is marking 20 years of helping men recover from addiction.

Bryce House, operated by Grand Mental Health, provides men in active recovery with housing, resources, and community support — all under one roof.

"Bryce House has totally changed my life from the very first day I got here," said James King, who has lived at Bryce House for 17 months.

A month after moving in, King stepped into the role of House Manager for the facility. King said the environment gave him something he desperately needed when he arrived.

"When I first got here, I didn't have much hope at all," he said. "I wanted to give up on life, and when I got here I felt safe. It's a safe haven. There's a lot of support here, a lot of success, a lot of community bonding, and that's what I needed. I needed structure, I needed routine, and it's totally changed my life."

Bryce House traces its roots to Walter Bryce, who founded 12 and 12 as a recovery program for veterans. The program later expanded to serve other men struggling with addiction and grew to bring multiple support services together in one location — eventually becoming Bryce House.

Walter Bryce's son, Wally, attended the 20th anniversary celebration to honor his father's legacy.

"Dad actually got sober years ago and he wanted to help other people get sober," said Wally. "There's literally been hundreds — and I don't know the exact number — but there's been hundreds of men, veterans and non-veterans, that have come through here that have stayed sober."

Leaders with Grand Mental Health say the facility remains committed to meeting men where they are in their recovery journey.

"The beauty of this is the opportunity for people to have someplace to go that is safe and supports recovery as a resident after treatment is huge for us," said Josh Cantwell, CEO of Grand Mental Health. "To have this environment where people can come and get services still wrapped around them, but this kind of unconditional positive regard and a safe space, that’s what were looking for at Bryce House, so were just excited to celebrate it.”

Cantwell said 85% of residents who stay at Bryce House don't need to re-enter a highter level of care after their stay.