'Awareness in Action': Final domestic violence town hall, state legislature study tackle Oklahoma's crisis

TULSA, Okla. — Domestic Violence Awareness Month is almost over, but Tulsa-area non-profits say the need for awareness and action never ends - especially when Oklahoma ranks among the worst states in the public health crisis.

“Whether we are treated with dignity matters. Whether someone sees us as a whole person rather than a case number,” domestic violence survivor Kira Price said during the third and final "Awareness in Action" town hall event Oct. 29. tying in local organizations, law enforcement, and Tulsa city councilors.



Previous coverage>>> Organizations team up to educate community members on domestic violence

“The reality is domestic violence is extremely high in Oklahoma," Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS) advocacy & outreach services director Lori Gonzalez told 2 News. "The number of domestic homicides is incredibly high. Women murdered by men is incredibly high. And that’s not Oklahoma should be tolerant of.”

Case Family Safety Center, DVIS, the U.S. Attorney’s office, Tulsa County District Attorney’s office, and city councilors led a panel to advocate and outline changes.

“Change starts with people being aware and willing to look out for their brothers and sisters in Oklahoma,” Gonzalez said.

“We really need to start working on better education in breaking that cycle. I know it’s not easy,” councilor Jackie Dutton said.

Also on Oct. 29 at the Oklahoma State Capitol was a bipartisan interim study on improving domestic violence courts, led by Senators Michael Brooks (D-OKC) and Bill Coleman (R-Ponca City), and Rep. Ellyn Hefner (D-OKC).

“Today’s interim study explored how domestic violence intervention courts could strengthen accountability for offenders and better protect victims and their children," Sen. Brooks told 2 News in a statement issued after the interim study. "Our goal is to stop the cycle of abuse through close judicial supervision and meaningful intervention, with victim safety at the center of every decision.”

“(Oklahomans) need to hold their legislators accountable and they need to know what bills are up," Gonzalez said. "People can call their legislators and ask them to support things or oppose things that aren’t going to be helpful.”